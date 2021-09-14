TN adopts Bill to scrap NEET, give seats based on Class 12 marks

The State government on Monday adopted a Bill to exempt TN from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and provide admission to UG courses in medicine, dentistry, Indian medicine and Homeopathy based on Class 12 marks.
Chennai: Moving the Tamil Nadu Admission to Undergraduate Medical Degree Courses Act 2021 in the Assembly, Chief Minister MK Stalin cited the conclusion of Justice AK Rajan-led high-level committee that “NEET was not a fair and equitable method of admission” as it “favours the rich and elite section of the society... The government has decided to enact a new law to dispense with the requirement of NEET for admission.”Justifying the powers of the State to enact the law, the CM said, “Admission to medical education courses is traceable to Entry 25 of List III, Schedule VI of the Constitution of India. Therefore, the State is competent to regulate the same against the underprivileged social groups.”Quoting the findings of the committee, he said if NEET continues for a few more years, the health care system of TN will be badly affected and there may not be enough doctors.
Under the normalisation method proposed, the highest marks obtained by students of various boards in each subject would be equated to the highest marks obtained by the students of the state board in the subject. The Bill reasoned that if the marks were adjusted through a normalisation method, it would provide for a just, and equitable method of admission.
