16-year-old arrested for burning grandparents alive in Tamil Nadu

Salem :

The deceased identified as Kaaturaja, 75, a farm labourer and his wife Kasiammal were unable to escape by unlocking the door that was locked from outside. The neighbours efforts to bring out the elderly couple also went in vain due to the raging fire.





The minor had set fire to the thatched house covered with sheets of asbestos at around 2.30 am, when everyone was fast asleep. Preliminary inquiries revealed that the boy resorted to the murderous step in revenge after his grandparent’s compared him to his cousins and always spoke great of them.





“As they repeatedly spoke bad of him, the boy developed a grudge against them. He got very disturbed. The boy isn’t addicted to any bad habits and does not have any ‘unwanted’ friends too,” said M Sree Abhinav, Superintendent of Police, Salem district.





He was simply upset with his grandparents, who constantly chided him even for petty issues. In a frantic attempt to rescue the couple, who were screaming in a high pitch, the neighbours did everything possible from pouring water to dumping sand to douse the raging fire, but none of the efforts succeeded.









Burnt house being inspected by SP





In a while, the fire and rescue personnel arrived and broke into the house to find Kaaturaja dead and his wife struggling for life in a critical stage. She was rushed to a government hospital; however, the woman succumbed to injuries on the way.





Salem district Superintendent of Police M Sree Abhinav and other officials visited the scene of crime and held inquiries. The Attur police have registered a case and arrested the boy.