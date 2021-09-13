2.26 crore children in TN to receive deworming tablets

Chennai :

The state health department to distribute deworming tablets to 2.26 crore children in the State.





The state health department has made arrangements to conduct deworming camp at all Anganwadi Centers, Auxiliary Health Centers, Primary Health Centers, Government Schools, Government Aided Schools and Colleges in Tamil Nadu.





The deworming programme was at a halt for few years and is again being emphasized by the state health department. Deworming tablets (Albendazole) will be distributed to all children between the ages of 1 to 19 years and for women aged 20-30 (infertile and non-lactating) in two rounds first round from 13th September-18th September and second round from 20th September to 25th September 2021. The children below 2 years will be given 200 mg tablet of Albendazole.





Health Minister said that 2.26 crore children aged 1-19 years and 54,67,069 women (pregnant and non-lactating) aged 20-30 years will be given deworming tablets in Tamil Nadu.





He added that about 54,439 Anganwadi workers and health workers are undergoing health training at a special camp to provide deworming tablets for the same. He urged the parents to ensure that their children are receiving the tablets to prevent worm infections in future.





"We have also started the pneumococcal vaccines in Tamil Nadu and 70,000 children have benefitted from that. It will reduce the risk of Pneumonia and other related health problems in children," he added.