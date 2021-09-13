AIADMK supports Bill seeking exemption for TN from NEET, BJP walks out of Assembly

Chennai :

The Bill seeks to provide for admission to UG courses in medicine, dentistry, Indian medicine, and homeopathy on the basis of marks obtained in the qualifying examination, (Class 12).





The Bill, referring to recommendations of a high level committee, said the government has decided to enact a law to dispense with the requirement of NEET for admission to UG Medical degree courses and to provide admission to such courses on the basis of marks obtained in the qualifying examination, through "Normalisation methods" in order to ensure "social justice, uphold equality and equal opportunity, protect all vulnerable student communities from being discriminated and bring them to the mainstream of medical and dental education and in turn to ensure a robust public health care across the state particularly the rural areas."





This is the second time a bill for such a purpose is being tabled in the Assembly. A similar bill was passed by the assembly during the AIADMK regime which did not get the President's assent.





Stalin said the government is trying to bring the admission process for medical seats based on 12th standard marks.





According to him, the Bill provides for 7.5 per cent reservation in medical colleges for students who had studied in government schools.





Stalin said the government will try to get the assent of the President for the Bill after it is passed in the Assembly.