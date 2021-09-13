Textbooks sales cross Rs 60 crore as schools reopen in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

The Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation (TTESC) has been entrusted to print contents for all three terms for students studying in Classes 1 to 7 and annual textbooks for students studying in Classes 8 to 12.





A senior official from the School Education Department, seeking anonymity, said that last year the sales of textbooks for the school students was less and it has improved this year.





"During the previous year, the sales were only about Rs.40 crore since the schools were opened this year, for the last two months, the revenue has increased to more than 7%", which fetched Rs 64 crore," he claimed.





Stating that more than 1.12 crore textbooks were sold, he said "all the authorities were hoping that this trend will continue and would increase the sales".





However, the official said that the State Government is determined to continue to distribute free textbooks to the students in government and government-aided schools.





"The textbook sales would increase when the classes even for students studying from Class one to Class 8", he said adding that the Directorate of Elementary Education was discussing with





"For students studying in classes I to XII, textbooks are printed by the corporation using 80 Grams Per Square Meter (GSM) Elegant Printing paper and 230 GSM Aura fold blue board for wrapper with lamination, he said adding "enable access to related audiovisual content as well as online question bank, all textbooks are printed with QR Codes (Quick Response)".





The official also said that the GSM will be improved as per the requirements in the future. "apart from spending about Rs. 300 crore, a total of 2,52,77,272 number of workbooks and 97,94,688 number of Bridge Course materials have been printed and delivered to 120 District Educational Officers, which were subsequently distributed to students", he added.