DMK responsible for the death of NEET aspirant: Edappadi Palaniswami

Chennai :

"DMK made an electoral promise to abolish NEET in Tamil Nadu but after coming to power did not take a clear decision on NEET. They said that DMK will take steps to abolish NEET and continue to confuse both parents and students resulting in the death of Dhanush. DMK is responsible for the death of Dhanush. State govt should provide monetary aid for Dhanush's family", said Palaniswami, while addressing the media, outside the Assembly.





As soon as the state Assembly commenced on Monday, Palaniswami raised the issue of NEET. He said that DMK did not fulfil their electoral promise of abolishing NEET in TN. Replying to EPS, Chief Minister M K Stalin said that it was the third NEET attempt for Dhanush and he failed twice during the rule of AIADMK.





He also said that though NEET was introduced during the rule of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi it was not implemented in TN either during the rule of Karunanidhi or during the rule of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa but it was implemented only during the rule of EPS. AIADMK govt was responsible for the death of several NEET aspirants starting from Anitha.





Stalin also said that though the previous AIADMK govt passed a resolution against NEET it was rejected by the President but the AIADMK govt did not disclose the information.





As EPS tried to speak on the issue he was rejected the chance following which AIADMK walked out of the Assembly.





Then Palaniswami said that NEET is implemented due to Supreme Court order and when the previous state govt brought resolution against NEET DMK opposed the resolution. EPS showed the speech of DMK MP A Raja on NEET resolution, in front of the media, and said that it was Raja who said that the resolution is unconstitutional but now the same DMK is tabling the Bill.





When asked whether AIADMK will support the Bill, EPS replied that AIADMK will support the Bill on NEET and will support all those that are brought for the welfare of the state.