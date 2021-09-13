Stalin announces waiver of Cooperative jewel loans up to 5 sovereigns per family

Chennai :

Making a statement under rule 110 of the Assembly, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister announced that the cooperative department had examined as many as 51 details including Aadhar and phone numbers to find out the irregularities in jewel loan.





Economically backward loan takers and eligible beneficiaries would be provided a jewel loan waiver for up to five sovereigns in the state at an estimated cost of Rs 6,000 crore, Stalin announced in the Assembly.





Apart from the gold loan waiver, the Chief Minister made several other important announcements including the release 700 convicts serving life term on Anna birthday anniversary which falls on September 15.





It was announced that Avadi and Tambaram will be upgraded as police Commissionerate. The Chief Minister also proposed for set up police commission to reform the police force.





MK Stalin also introduced a Bill to provide admission to undergraduate courses in Medicine, Dentistry, Indian Medicine and Homeopathy on the basis of marks obtained in higher secondary exam.