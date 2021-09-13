AIADMK stages walkout from Tamil Nadu Assembly over NEET aspirant's suicide row

File photo of Edappadi Palaniswami, O Panneerselvam and AIADMK leaders when they staged a walkout

Chennai :

Following the demise of a medical aspirant Dhanush, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced yesterday that he will pass resolution against NEET today in the assembly.





Opposition AIADMK staged a walk-out from the Tamil Nadu Assembly over the row of the medical aspirant’s demise.





Dhanush, a NEET aspirant from Koozhiyoor village near Mettur in Salem killed himself while preparing for NEET, which is scheduled to happen today. The boy had completed Class 12 in a private school in Masilapalayam area and had attended the exam twice.





It was said that Dhanush was sincerely preparing for the exam as it was his third attempt. According to sources, Dhanush had talked to his father till 1 am last night, before he killed himself by hanging in his room.





Reacting to his demise, MK Stalin posted a Tweet while saying that the ‘legal war against NEET starts now’.





"We will pass a bill against NEET and I am confident we would win the support of all chief ministers," Stalin added.





"I appeal to students to not take any drastic decisions," the chief minister said.