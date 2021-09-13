COVID norms followed as nearly 1.10L appear for NEET in State

N95 masks distributed to participants; Biology paper easy, Physics difficult, say students

Temperature checks being held at a NEET examination centre

Chennai : Around 1.10 lakh medical aspirants from across TN appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) held on Sunday. Barring a few incidents at isolated centres including a few in the city and outskirts, officials said that the undergraduate medical entrance exam was conducted without any major hassle.



The 225 examination centres across the State saw long queues of students from 9 am. A total of 17,992 students were expected to appear for the examination in Chennai at 33 examination centres and were asked to enter by 10.30 am, to ensure that COVID-19 protocols were followed. The examination began at 2 pm.



The students were given N-95 masks and seating was arranged to ensure social distancing. Water was also provided to the students. However, sources said safety norms were flouted at a few centres. Confusion over dress codes prevailed like last year and many students were made to wait in the queue citing protocols before being allowed inside the examination centres at 11 am. “The seating arrangements were made keeping COVID norms in mind and to prevent chaos. The students reported on time and we reiterated on what all materials were allowed inside the hall and what was not allowed as there were confusions earlier,” said a examination coordinator at a centre in Arumbakkam. Parents were, meanwhile, were seen overcrowding the centres and exam co-ordinators had a tough time ensuring that the parents and students follow safety measures. Students claimed that while the Biology paper was easy, they had a difficult time completing the Physics paper.



The State will have about 5,020 MBBS seats this year. With 11 new medical colleges in TN, a total of 1,650 MBBS seats are expected to be allotted this year.