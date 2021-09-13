CM will fulfil dreams of medical aspirants: Minister M Subramanian

State Health Minister M Subramanian on Sunday said Chief Minister MK Stalin is taking various steps to fulfil dreams of medical aspirants across TN and hence they need not devolve into chaos. He was inaugurating a special vaccination camp at an urban PHC in Manakavalam Pillai Nagar in Tirunelveli.
Chennai: Talking to reporters, he said mega and massive vaccination camps were conducted across Tamil Nadu on Sunday and in Tirunelveli district, 951 camps were organised with the aid of 872 health staff, 2,668 coordinators and 111 superintendents. Tirunelveli district has a target to inoculate 58,608 people. Further, he said that Stalin has been prioritising nine districts including Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari and Coimbatore, sharing borders with Kerala. India has 23 labs to test COVID mutants. To detect such variants, samples from TN had to be sent to a lab in Bengaluru and wait for three months. And one test would cost Rs 4,000. To overcome this, a genome sequencing lab, the first of its kind in India, is being set up in Chennai at Rs 4 crore, the Health Minister said. In Thoothukudi district, 55,272 doses were administered in 805 camps, but Collector K Senthil Raj demanded 74,730 doses to cover more people.
