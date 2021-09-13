Tamil Nadu government to pass resolution in Assembly against NEET today

Chennai :

Following the demise of a medical aspirant Dhanush, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin posted a Tweet saying that the "legal battle" against National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) begins now.





He also declared that a resolution against NEET will be passed in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday.





"We've come to power and the legal battle against NEET starts now. On Monday, a resolution to gain permanent exemption from NEET will be passed in the Assembly. Addressing this as a problem faced by the India Sub-continent, gaining the support of all Chief Ministers', we shall succeed", said CM Stalin.





Yesterday, the Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to the family of Dhanush who died by suicide in Salem hours before the NEET examination.





Aged 19, Dhanush was a medical aspirant who wrote NEET twice but could not attain the required marks.





It is to be noted that the Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Saturday promised that a resolution against the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) would be passed in the Assembly on Monday. “The CM will pass a resolution against the exam. We will urge the Union government to discontinue the exam,” he stated.





The DMK, in its election manifesto, had assured to take steps to get exemption from NEET for Tamil Nadu.





“The resolution will be passed in the Assembly which will be sent to the President. The previous government had passed resolutions for namesake and failed to press on it with the President. However, the Chief Minister will definitely insist on it, and get the nod to exempt Tamil Nadu from NEET,” he said while addressing the press after conducting inspection at the Primary Health Centre in Perumbakkam on Saturday.