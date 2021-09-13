Hit-and-run case suspect secured, probe on to establish victim’s identity

Almost a week after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run case in Coimbatore, the police took into custody on Saturday night a 36-year-old man. Police said M Faizal from Kalapatti, his wife and elder brother were returning in a multipurpose vehicle (MPV) from Tiruchy.

Representative image

Coimbatore : The woman was hit by the MPV near Chinniampalayam and she died on the spot after being dragged along for a short distance. However, Faizal claims to be unaware of the mishap. Police said he left the car in a mechanic shop at Pattanam, where the mechanic noticed torn pieces of a saree near the wheel. Based on a tip off, the police recovered the vehicle and also took Faizal into custody. “He did not inform the police,” police said.