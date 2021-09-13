Third farmer killed in elephant attacks in past 3 days in Krishnagiri

A 65-year-old farmer was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Krishnagiri on Sunday. With this, the death toll due to elephant attacks has climbed up to three within a week in the district.

Representative image

Coimbatore : The victim, Venkadesappa, a farmer from Pachapanapatti near Kelamangalam had gone to attend nature’s call near a pond, when a wild elephant chased and attacked him to death. As the news of his death spread, family members and relatives resorted to road roko. After talks, the police recovered the body of the deceased and sent it for post mortem at Denkanikottai GH. Thally MLA T Ramachandran consoled the family. Forest Department officials handed over an initial compensation of Rs 50,000 to the kin of the victim.