Ammundi residents protest to revert village to general category

Residents of Ammundi village panchayat in Katpadi panchayat union on Sunday staged a dharna at their village demanding that the panchayat be reclassified into a general category as there were only a few SC voters ahead of the local bodies elections.
Vellore: Police, who arrived at the village tried to disburse them stating that they had not sought or received permission to stage the agitation.
The agitation was necessitated as the village panchayat was being reserved for SC (women). The agitators held a huge flex banner stating that of the 2,045 voters in the village, 2,042 came under the general category, while SC women and male voters numbered just 2 and 1 respectively.
Vellore AIADMK urban district secretary SRK Appu, who first highlighted the ‘mistake,’ told DT Next that the villagers had decided to agitate till justice was rendered to them by reclassifying the village panchayat under the general category. Villagers said they would boycott the elections if the government failed to act.
Appu also said that when he tried to contact Vellore Collector B Kumaravel Pandian, the latter did not answer. “We faced the same predicament with other officials also. We feel that DMK men might have advised the Collector and other district officials not to answer calls from AIADMK functionaries,” he added.
The agitation was necessitated as the village panchayat was being reserved for SC (women). The agitators held a huge flex banner stating that of the 2,045 voters in the village, 2,042 came under the general category, while SC women and male voters numbered just 2 and 1 respectively.
Vellore AIADMK urban district secretary SRK Appu, who first highlighted the ‘mistake,’ told DT Next that the villagers had decided to agitate till justice was rendered to them by reclassifying the village panchayat under the general category. Villagers said they would boycott the elections if the government failed to act.
Appu also said that when he tried to contact Vellore Collector B Kumaravel Pandian, the latter did not answer. “We faced the same predicament with other officials also. We feel that DMK men might have advised the Collector and other district officials not to answer calls from AIADMK functionaries,” he added.
Conversations