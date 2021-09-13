Lack of action on sand smugglers despite attacks irks Masigam people

The brazen attack by sand smugglers on two persons, one of them being a government employee and lack of police action has infuriated residents of Pernambut and nearby Masigam panchayat, sources said.

Mined sand from Malattar left behind after attack on two farmers at Masigam near Pernambut

Vellore : The attack incident occurred on the night of September 3 when Pachayyappan and Aiyappan, sons of Kandasamy of Masigam village were told that sand smuggling was going on in their land. The land abuts the Malattar river and when they rushed to the spot they discovered sand being loaded into carts.



Arguments resulted in fisticuffs and both brothers were assaulted with spades by the sand smugglers resulting in their admission to Pernambut Government Hospital. Though a police complaint was lodged, it was finally withdrawn due to pressure from sand mafia on the brothers through their ‘friends’ and also due to police dragging their feet after a complaint was lodged sources said.



Nandan, former Masigan village head (nattanmai) said, “We expected things to change once the DMK took over, but the situation only worsened. There is no one to control the sand mafia.”A social worker on condition of anonymity said, “18 carts ferry sand from the Malattar and as the police are paid Rs 5,000 per cart per week, they will not initiate action.”Ramadass, a farmer, said, “We do not know what to do or whom to approach as nobody seems to be bothered about the plight of farmers. Rapacious sand mining resulted in the clay soil at the bottom of the river bed at a depth of 30 feet being exposed.”With functionaries of Dravidian majors being involved, “there seems to be no way to halt them,” said a farmer.