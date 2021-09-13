Kamal questions DMK over NEET

Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan on Sunday took a dig at the ruling DMK government for not fulfilling its promise of scrapping the NEET exams which were held across the country on Sunday.
Chennai: In a tweet, he said, “Today 1.10 lakh Tamil children are facing an unfair examination. What do they think of our politicians who declared on the election podium that they would cancel the NEET exams?”After much delay due to the second wave of COVID-19, and amid campaigns for further postponement, the NEET 2021 for admission to undergraduate medical courses were conducted on Sunday at 202 cities.
