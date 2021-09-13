With 5-min response time, city cops quickest in Tamil Nadu

City police can reach a spot within five minutes of receiving a distress call, making it the quickest response time in the State, said Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Commissioner Shankar Jiwal.
Chennai: Speaking after rewarding the personnel attached to the Master Control Room, he said in the last two months, the response time drastically improved after the steps taken to modernise its control rooms. Earlier, Greater Chennai Police was in sixth position compared to other districts when it came to response time.There are 354 patrol vehicles in the city which are being tracked through the mo-bile data terminal (MDT) installed in them. The personnel at the control room can see the exact location of all the patrol vehicle which help them guide them to the spot of distress call. Also, the personnel have been trained to use the MDT Operating System for better results.
Conversations