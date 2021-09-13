Mon, Sep 13, 2021

With 5-min response time, city cops quickest in Tamil Nadu

Published: Sep 13,202101:36 AM

City police can reach a spot within five minutes of receiving a distress call, making it the quickest response time in the State, said Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Commissioner Shankar Jiwal.

Representative image
Chennai: Speaking  after  rewarding  the  personnel  attached to the Master Control Room, he said in the last two months, the response time drastically improved after the steps taken to modernise its control rooms. Earlier,  Greater  Chennai  Police  was  in  sixth position compared to other districts when it came to response time.There are 354 patrol vehicles in the city which are being tracked through the mo-bile data terminal (MDT) installed in them. The personnel at the control room can see the exact location of all the patrol vehicle  which  help  them  guide  them  to  the spot of distress call. Also, the personnel have been trained to use the MDT Operating System for better results.

