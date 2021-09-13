Students find biology paper easy, physics lengthy

The majority of the students who attended NEET exams on Sunday found the Biology paper easy, while many others complained that the Physics was tough and lengthy.
Chennai: Students said the pattern of the paper was not different than in previous years, while question formation was different for a few segments in Physics.
“Physics was difficult as usual and I personally could not prepare it well. I attended all the online courses to ensure that I cover all the portions. Biology was easy for me. Since I was attending online classes from last year, I did not find much difference or setbacks due to lack of offline classes,” said M Dharshini Kamakshi.
Medical aspirant Tulasi R said the absence of offline classes affected her preparations as she had been learning via physical classes in previous years. “The Physics exam was lengthy and most of the applicants found it difficult. Biology was easy as usual,” she added.
Some of the government school students complained that certain questions were out of the syllabus. “Extra coaching helped me to have an idea of the exam pattern. It is my first attempt and I will be preparing through coaching classes to clear the exam. I am not sure if I can clear it this year,” said Varsha P, a government school student.
Some of the students said they had high hopes of NEET exemption this year but it did not happen. “We thought we would be spared, believing the government’s promise. Many chose not to write this year as they were not prepared after taking seriously the promises given by the ruling party in the State,” said a student on condition of anonymity.
“Physics was difficult as usual and I personally could not prepare it well. I attended all the online courses to ensure that I cover all the portions. Biology was easy for me. Since I was attending online classes from last year, I did not find much difference or setbacks due to lack of offline classes,” said M Dharshini Kamakshi.
Medical aspirant Tulasi R said the absence of offline classes affected her preparations as she had been learning via physical classes in previous years. “The Physics exam was lengthy and most of the applicants found it difficult. Biology was easy as usual,” she added.
Some of the government school students complained that certain questions were out of the syllabus. “Extra coaching helped me to have an idea of the exam pattern. It is my first attempt and I will be preparing through coaching classes to clear the exam. I am not sure if I can clear it this year,” said Varsha P, a government school student.
Some of the students said they had high hopes of NEET exemption this year but it did not happen. “We thought we would be spared, believing the government’s promise. Many chose not to write this year as they were not prepared after taking seriously the promises given by the ruling party in the State,” said a student on condition of anonymity.
Conversations