EPS slams DMK govt for false promise

AIADMK deputy coordinator and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday blamed the DMK government for fooling people with a ‘false promise’ that NEET would be abolished n State this academic year, which resulted in the alleged suicide of a 19-year-old student.
Chennai: Claiming that the DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin had promised in the runup to the Assembly elections that the NEET exams would be cancelled within 24 hours of his party coming to power, the AIADMK leader tweeted: ‘What happened to the promise of the DMK?’ He said that as a responsible political party in the State, Stalin should have looked into the consequences before making any statement in public, especially regarding the NEET. The former chief minister also urged the State government to provide financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to the family of the victim.
