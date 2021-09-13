Tamil Nadu logs 1,608 new cases, 22 deaths

Tamil Nadu recorded a slight dip in new COVID cases with 1,608 cases reported on Sunday. The total number of cases in the State stands at 26,33,839.
Chennai: Fresh cases in Chennai have gone up marginally to 197 cases, while Coimbatore added 212, Erode 160, and Chengalpattu 113 cases.
The overall test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu remained 1 per cent, though it was 2.7 per cent at Thanjavur. Mayiladuthurai and Coimbatore recorded 2 per cent, Tirupur 1.9 per cent, and Tiruvarur and Erode 1.6 per cent.
The State notified 22 deaths, including 15 in government hospitals, taking the toll due to COVID to 35,168.
The daily bulletin from the Health Department said 1,512 persons were discharged, taking the total recoveries to 25,82,198. In the last 24 hours, 1,55,807 samples were tested for the infection.
