Computer science continues to be favourite among engineering aspirants

Once again, Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence and machine language courses are the favourites among engineering aspirants this academic year.
Chennai: After the enrolment came to a close, the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) said about 1.38 lakh students have completed the process of enrolment, uploaded certificates and made payment for registration.
Dr T Purushothaman, Additional Director of Higher Education Department and Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA-2021) in-charge, told DT Next that Computer Science with specialisation in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Language seems to be favourite among the students this year.
“The exact number of students who have opted for Computer Science course will be compiled only after the publishing the rank list,” he said.
Another Higher Education Department official pointed out that competition would be intense for computer science this year, as the Class 12 marks were calculated from SSLC and Class 11 scores. According to him, approximately 60 per cent of engineering aspirants would have opted for either B Tech Computer Science or BE Computer Science, besides IT-related courses.
A few years ago, electrical and electronics engineering (EEE) was the top choice, the official said, adding how instrumentation and civil engineering were the least favourite. “The importance of Computer Science with Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning has been increasing, as a growing number of MNCs are adopting these technologies to improve products and services, evaluate business models and enhance their decision-making process,” he said.
K Ramakumar, one of the aspirants who secured 80% marks based on Classes 10 and 11, and internals is hoping to get a seat for either computer science or IT. “It would fetch a job immediately after completing the course,” he explained.
S Kalaiselvi, who falls among the 7.5% quota for government school student, said: “I don’t mind even if I get Computer Science course in a college in other districts. I hope the course would help get immediate employment.”
