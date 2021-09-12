Grant provisional admission to pvt students: AICTE

Over 30,000 Class 12 private candidates in TN await results
Chennai: In a major relief for private candidates seeking admissions to technical higher education institutions, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has instructed all universities and colleges to provisionally admit even the students who are awaiting results.
Thousands of private students from both State Board and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had written the Class 12 board examinations recently and are waiting for results. However, the exams were cancelled for regular students and their marks from the previous classes were calculated.
Following requests from private candidates that they could not apply for technical courses due to non-availability of marksheets, AICTE member-secretary Rajive Kumar said the council has directed universities and colleges to admit private and second compartment candidates, whose results are not declared by the CBSE and State Board, on a provisional basis.
“An undertaking should be obtained from such provisionally admitted students that he/she shall submit their results within one week from the declaration of results to the respective institution, failing which the provisional admission of the student shall stand cancelled,” he said.
“As such, all the heads of universities, deemed-to-be universities and institutions were requested to implement the council’s order and display it on their noticeboards and website with immediate effect,” the AICTE member-secretary added.
In Tamil Nadu, more than 35,000 private candidates had appeared for Class 12 board exams and are awaiting the results. The Class 12 supplementary exams were held from August 6 to 19.
A senior official from the Higher Education Department said according to the AICTE notification, the required modification would be done in admissions to all technical courses in the State.
