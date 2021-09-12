Mass vaccination drive in Tamil Nadu touches 28 lakh in a single day

Chennai :

In an overwhelming response to the mass vaccination camp organized by the Government of Tamil Nadu, as many as 28.36 lakh people were vaccinated as part of the vaccination drive in Tamil Nadu till 8.43 pm on Sunday.









The state capital Chennai led the tally with 1,85,370 vaccine inoculation followed by Coimbatore (1,51,685) and Tiruppur (1,21,634).









The first dose takers were 21,07,309 and the second dose takers stood at 7,29,467.









Earlier health secretary J Radhakrishnan said, "Figures are being collated, we are likely to overachieve the target and exhaust available vaccines in most places due to overwhelming response."





In an aim to inoculate the remaining section of the vaccine-eligible population in the state who are yet to receive their respective jabs the DMK-led government has set up mass vaccination camps. The vaccination drive will be conducted on a weekly basis, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said earlier this week, putting in a request to the central government for additional Covid-19 vaccine doses.





Around 40,000 camps have been set up across the State..