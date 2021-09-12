Mass vaccination drive in Tamil Nadu crosses target-mark, inoculates more than 21 lakh in a single day

Chennai :

As many as 21.16 lakh people were vaccinated as part of the vaccination drive in Tamil Nadu till 4.35 pm on Sunday. "Figures are being collated, we are likely to overachieve the target and exhaust available vaccines in most places due to overwhelming response," said health secretary J Radhakrishnan.





In an aim to inoculate the remaining section of the vaccine-eligible population in the state who are yet to receive their respective jabs the DMK-led government has set up mass vaccination camps. The vaccination drive will be conducted on a weekly basis, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said earlier this week, putting in a request to the central government for additional Covid-19 vaccine doses.









Around 40,000 camps have been set which will function from 7am to 7pm.



