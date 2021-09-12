Outgoing Governor Banwarilal Purohit visits Kanchi Mutt

Kanchipuram :

Former Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit who has been transferred as the Governor of Punjab, visited the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam in Kanchipuram, today. He sought the blessings of Kanchi Sankaracharya Shankara Vijayendra Saraswathi who is observing Chathurmasya Viratham in Orikkai Manimandapam.





Governor Purohit was welcomed by the Mutt's manager Sundaresa Iyer. After Swami Dharshan in Orikkai Mandapam, Governor Purohit was given a private audience by Shri Vijayendra Saraswathi. The meeting lasted for 10 minutes, said sources.





Following which the Governor left to Chennai.