1.10 lakh students set to write NEET in TN

Chennai :

A total of 17,992 students are expected to appear for the examination in Chennai at 33 examination centers in the city. The students were asked to enter the examination center by 11.00 am as per the COVID-19 protocols. The examination will start at 02 pm.





Few examination centers saw confusion over dress codes like last year and many students were made to wait in the queue citing safety protocols before allowing them inside the examination centre at 11 am. The students were screened at the entrance of the center and a separate seating was made in case of any suspected symptoms.





"The seating inside the examination center has been arranged to ensure social distancing and prevent other chaos. The students reported on time and we reiterated on what all materials were allowed inside the hall and what was not allowed as there were confusions earlier," said a examination coordinator at a center in Arumbakkam.





Parents of the students were seen overcrowding the centers flouting safety protocols. The examination co-ordinators had a tough time ensuring that the parents and students follow safety measures.





Health Minister Ma Subramanian earlier said that students were given relaxations unlike last year. "We could not get exemption this year because we had a very short period of time but a resolution will be passed in the assembly tomorrow. We will urge the Governor and the Union Government authorities to grant NEET exemption to Tamil Nadu," he said.