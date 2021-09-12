Resolution exempting Tamil Nadu from NEET will be passed in the Assembly on Monday: Stalin

Chennai :

Reiterating that NEET has an adverse effect on rural and urban poor students because they are unable to crack it even after two attempts, Stalin said the adamant and neglectful attitude of the union government, which fails to understand the distress caused by NEET to students, was contributing to the suicide of students who should otherwise be the shining stars of the nation.





“That the irregularities in NEET like question paper leak and impersonation and deaths of students have not changed the mind of the union government has made it imperative to bring education back to the State list,” said Stalin, offering his condolences to the bereaved family members of Dhanush.





Legal battle against NEET has started.





Remarking that their legal battle against NEET after returning to power has just begun, the Chief Minister said that a resolution seeking permanent exemption for Tamil Nadu from NEET would be passed in the State Assembly on Monday. “We are confident that we will take the issue concerning the entire Indian subcontinent to the attention of all state chief ministers, muster their support and emerge victorious,” Stalin added.





Earnestly appealing to students to not resort to extreme steps, the CM said, “The government has a duty and huge responsibility to create a great future for you. Our legal battle will continue till the union government scraps NEET.”



