CSE and AI courses continue to be favourites among engineering aspirants in TN

Chennai :

The Directorate of Technical Education, (DOTE), the wing of the Higher Education Department and in charge of conducting engineering admission in the State, had received applications from the students from July 26 to August 24. A total of about 1.38 lakh students have enrolled and uploaded their certificates besides making the registration payment.





Additional Director of Higher Education Department and Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA-2021) in-charge Dr. T Purushothaman told DT NEXT on Sunday that Computer Science with specialization of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Language seems to be favorite among the students this year.





"However, the exact figure that how many students have opted for Computer Science course will be compiled only after the publishing of rank list", he added.





Another official from the Higher Education Department also pointed out that this year the competition would be very high for the Computer Science course as the marks of Class XII were calculated from SSLC and Plus-1 standard.





"About 60% of the students, who were seeking engineering seats, would have opted for either B.Tech Computer Science or B.E Computer Science besides Information Technology related courses", he said.





Pointing out that a few years back Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE) was the choice of the students, the official said "Instrumentation and Civil Engineering course was the least favourite among the applicants".





"The importance of Computer Science with Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning has been increasing as a growing number of especialy multi-national companies are adopting these technologies to improve their products and services, evaluate their business models, and enhance their decision-making process", he said.





"Thought I have secured only 80% marks, which was formulated from Class X and Class XI besides from internals, my choice is either Computer Science or Information Technology course since it would fetch job immediately after successfully completing the course", K Ramakumar, a student in the city, who had sought engineering course said.





Similarly, S Kalaiselvi, a government school student, who secured above 70% in Class XII and in the list of horizontal reservation of 7.5%, said "I do not mind even if I get Computer Science course in the college situated in other districts. I hope that the course would help largely to get immediate employment that would help my family".