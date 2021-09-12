Private candidates waiting for results to get 'provisional' admissions in HEIs :AICTE

Chennai :

Thousands of private students both from the State Board and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) were waiting for the results as they appeared for exams recently. However, the exams were cancelled for regular Class XII students and their marks were calculated from the previous standards.





Following several requests from the private candidates that they could not apply for technical courses due to non-availability of mark sheets, AICTE member secretary, Rajive Kumar said it was directed that those students seeking admission in higher studies in various courses whose results are not declared by the CBSE and State Board for private and second compartment candidates should allow them admission on a provisional basis in their institutes and universities.





"An undertaking should be obtained from such provisionally admitted students that he/she shall submit their results within one week from the declaration of results to the respective institution. Failing which the provisional admission of the student shall stand cancelled", he said.





The AICTE member secretary also said "as such, all the heads of universities, deemed to be universities and institutions were requested to implement the council's order and display it on their notice boards and website with immediate effect".





In Tamil Nadu, more than 35,000 private candidates, who had appeared for Class XII board exams, were waiting for the results. The Class XII supplement exams were held from August 6 to August 19 here.





A senior official from the Higher Education Department said according to the AICTE notification, the required modification would be done in the admissions to all the technical courses in the State