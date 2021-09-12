Planning vaccination camps every week: TN Chief Secretary Iraianbu

Chennai :

Iraianbu met with the reporters after he visited a camp set up in Meenambakkam's Jain College, he said it is encouraging to see so many people coming to get their second dose. Only if people come in huge numbers to take the jab we can attain herd immunity, he added.





Praising the office bearers, he said the district collectors and other respective officers have co-ordinated well in organising the vaccination camps and making it a success.









Iraianbu said such camps would be held once in every week and the government will augment the number of vaccination centres before the end of October.





The mass vaccination camps of the state government has begun on Sunday where 40,000 camps have been set up with a goal to vaccinate 20 lakh people in a single day. The camp functions from 7 am to 7 pm today.