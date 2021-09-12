KS Alagiri criticises RN Ravi's appointment as Tamil Nadu Governor

Chennai :

He said that the appointment is 'suspicious' as just like Kiran Bedi had done in Puducherry while serving as Lt. Governor there, the Union government is planning some mischief in Tamil Nadu by using Ravi.

K.S. Alagiri told IANS, "The posting of R.N.Ravi as the new Governor of Tamil Nadu is suspicious. The Union government seems to have some agenda in his posting. If he fares against the interest of the people of Tamil Nadu, Congress will conduct protests across the state."

R.N. Ravi IPS (Rtd) is a former Joint Director of the Intelligence Bureau and has been a trusted officer of the Modi Government. He has been the interlocutor for peace talks with the Naga insurgent leaders, including the NSCIN (Muwiah faction) and has been serving as the Governor of Nagaland.

The sudden change of Ravi while he is serving as the Interlocutor as well as the Governor of Nagaland has raised doubts among the DMK and its allies. While Chief Minister M.K. Stalin welcomed the posting of Ravi as the Governor of Tamil Nadu, Alagiri has come out against it.

Alagiri said, "The BJP has lost heavily in Tamil Nadu and going by the track record of that party, they will do some mischief in the states where they lost badly. We are not sure but I do doubt some objective in the posting of Ravi as the Governor of Tamil Nadu."

He said that the DMK government was acting in a transparent manner and doubted the intentions of the Central government led by Modi in the posting of Ravi.

The Congress leader also said that the party will not allow the new Tamil Nadu Governor to interfere with the functioning of the Tamil Nadu government just like Kiran Bedi did in Puducherry.