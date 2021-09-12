Mass vaccination camps to inoculate more people across Tamil Nadu today

Chennai :

In a first in India, everyone over 18 years of age is eligible to walk in to vaccination camps set up by the Tamil Nadu government on Sunday.





The camp, which has been set up on Sunday to bring in more people who keep postponing taking their jabs during weekdays, will function from 7 am to 7 pm. The drive has a special focus on districts with compromised immunity identified through serosurvey by the State Health Department. Districts like Chennai, Coimbatore, Erode, Chengalpattu, Thanjavur, Tirupur have received additional doses of vaccine in this regard.





With 3.5 crore people vaccinated already, the State Health Department has urged those left out to make use of this camp, especially those who are partially vaccinated.