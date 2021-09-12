Erring officials in registration dept will face penal action, says minister

Chennai :

Be it Sub Registrar or any other official, action will be taken for sure. If irregularities were detected, any erring official would face three to seven years of imprisonment. Talking to reporters, the Minister said large chunks of lands were in illegal possession and it’s time to retrieve such lands and hand over such lands to genuine owners. Apart from this issue, the guideline value of lands were not properly maintained during the previous government as records maintained showed variations in farm lands and house sites. More infrastructure facility would be created for additional Registration offices in the interest of people.