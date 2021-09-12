Foundation stone laid for Global Data Centre

Chennai :

He laid the foundation stone for the 8.25 lakh square feet proposed data centre and cable landing station to come up over 5.89 acres at Ambattur in the city. An official statement said the project is being developed by Japan based NTT Global Data Centre, and 700 jobs would be generated. A 50MW solar energy park is also a component of the project. Earlier in the day, a MoU was signed by the government and UAE-based DP World for Rs 2,000 crore to establish container terminal, small port, cold storage facility and modern trade warehouse in various parts of TN.