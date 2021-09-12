Govt keen on solar energy generation to cater to demands, says Electricity Minister

Madurai :

The government has a target of establishing 20,000 MW solar power capacity and in the first phase, 4,000 MW will be set up this year, he added. The Minister said Tangedco would ascertain the energy needs in all districts. Earlier, solar power plants were put up in one or two districts and power generated would be distributed to all other districts. Now, teams would ensure availability of lands in districts to set up solar power plants prioritising energy demands, he said. Tangedco is understaffed with nearly 56,000 positions lying vacant and priority would be accorded to appointing field staff initially.





“Over the last five years during the AIADMK regime, Tangedco was inactive. The government has ensured creation of more electrical infrastructure with additional power substations for generation and distribution. Smart electricity metres would be installed to facilitate consumers,” Senthilbalaji said.