CM launches monthly aid for priests of TN temples

Chennai :

Launching the scheme to pay monthly financial assistance to priests/othuvaars of over 12,000 temples in TN, Stalin referred to the numerous schemes announced by the government and said that they are making plans to gradually implement all that were announced in the House one by one after the budget session ends on Monday, September 13. “No scheme would remain a mere announcement. I will review the implementation of the schemes every month. Also, I will conduct periodical reviews to monitor the ministers and officials,” the CM said. “I will definitely engage in the process of giving priority to each scheme and implementing them, ” he assured, lauding HR and CE minister PK Sekar Babu for launching a scheme in a week since its announcement in the House.





Stating that Babu has edged past other departments and launched a scheme in his department already, the Chief Minister said, “Only a week has gone by since the scheme’s announcement in the House. The Assembly session has still not gotten over, but he has launched a scheme already. That means he is not Sekar Babu, but ‘action’ Babu.” Wary of the presence of his cabinet colleagues EV Velu and Ma Subramanian holding PWD and Health portfolios, respectively, the CM added, “I am confident that Velu and Subramanian would not let me down. HR and CE has become a gifted department because of Sekar Babu. He is working 24x7.”