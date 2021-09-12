Integrated districts of Vellore, T’malai gear up for mega vaccine camp today

Chennai :

In Tirupattur distirct 70, 000 persons were targeted for vaccination, Collector Amar Kuswaha said. Stating that such camps would be conducted in 500-odd polling booths, he said while 4.39 lakh persons were vaccinated in the district, another 6 lakh persons were yet to receive even a single dose. He also added that villages with less than 10 per cent vaccine coverage would also be approached on the mega vaccine camp day. In Tiruvannamalai, Collector B Murugesh who chaired a meeting of various trade association in connection with the mega vaccine camp, said of those above 18 years only 8.9 lakh were vaccinated as against the available 19.62 lalh persons. The mega camp would be used to vaccinate a total of 1.24 lakh persons in a single day, he added.