Govt will not force panchayats to merge with Corporations: Nehru

Chennai :

On the sidelines of the sapling planting drive for Miyawaki forest in Tiruchy, the Minister KN Nehru said, the government never forces any village panchayats to merge with the urban civic administration in the expansion.





“Those who are willing to merge would be added in the expansion programme. Many village panchayats which are located close to the corporations have expressed their willingness as they would get drinking water, underground drainage and other basic infrastructure once they are merged with the corporations’,” said the minister.





Earlier, he inaugurated the sapling plantation for the miyawaki forest proposed at Kariyamanickam, Thalakudi, Bikshandarkoil and Thachankurichi in an area of 30.80 acre with around four lakh saplings. He also inaugurated another miyawaki forest at Musiri and Pakalavadi in an area of nine acres with 1.25 lakh saplings.





Later, he inaugurated various projects including Panchayat Union Office at Manachanallur to the tune of Rs 3.07 crore and distributed welfare assistance to as many as 113 beneficiaries. He also distributed welfare assistance to as many as 117 beneficiaries at a function in Musiri.





Subsequently, he inspected the site identified at Muthuvathur in Lalgudi for the government Arts College.





District Collector S Sivarasu, DRO Palanikumar and others were present.