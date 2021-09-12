64-year-old man posing as Lok Adalat mediator arrested in Ariyalur district

Chennai :

Maria Susai Viyakulam from Parpanacheri village in Ariyalur approached K Selvi of Nadutheru in Parpanacheri on April 6, 2021 and claimed himself as a mediator in Lok Adalat and asked her land documents claiming to be solving the dispute with her uncle over an ancestral land. However, Selvi, who grew suspicious of his attitude, lodged a complaint with Ariyalur SP Feroz Khan. The District Crime Branch police registered a case against Maria Susai Viyakulam on August 19 and conducted investigation in which police found that Maria Susai was havitual cheater. A police team led by Inspector Anitha Arockia Mary arrested him. He was produced before Magistrate Court and was lodged in Perambalur Sub jail under judicial custody till Sept 24. The police asked people not get deceived by such people and asked them to contact the police if they come across fraudulent people.