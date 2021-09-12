Countrymade pistol found abandoned at temple, causes flutter in Manaparai

Chennai :

It is said, when the priest of Mariamman temple at Alipatti near Manapparai opened the temple for the early morning pooja, he was shocked to see a pistol lying along with the cover at the sannidhi. Soon he passed on the information to the Manapparai police who rushed to the spot and secured the weapon. The initial investigation found that the pistol was a country made one and should have been bought from another state. The police have been conducting a detailed investigation to find and suspect whether it was left at sannidhi deliberately.