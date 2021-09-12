Youth threatens girl to accept marriage proposal, held under Pocso Act

Chennai :

The girl, a resident of Pazhaiyur village near Tiruvannamalai was studying in local government school. When she went out of he school campus on Wednesday to buy biscuits a 29-year-old youth — later identified as Ganesan of Seruval village in neighbouring Kallakurichi caught hold of her hand and threatened to marry her. When the scared girl tried to pull free, Ganesan reportedly said the girl should decide whom he should marry; either her sister or herself. The scared girl complained to her teacher who in turn contacted Childline in Tiruvannamalai. Childline officials immediately rushed to the school, conducted an enquiry and then along with the girl complained to all women police in Tiruvannamalai who arrested the youth and jailed him under the Pocso Act on Saturday.