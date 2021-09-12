Kumbakonam cops seize 120 kg ganja bound for SL, 2 cars, arrest 9 persons

Chennai :

The DIG (Thanjavur Range) Pravesh Kumar on receiving information formed a special team headed by Inspector Manivel. The team followed noted ganja peddler Anbu Selvan (39) from Nagapattinam, and his associates Saravanan (42) of Pallapatti in Dindigul and Gowtham (31) from Eanjapakkam in Chennai. The special team found that the trio procured the contraband from Padagiri ghat in Visakhapatnam and were in the process of transporting it to Sri Lanka. The cops later stopped a car at Kumbakonam and found bundles of ganja weighing 120 kgs. Persons in car were Guda Pratap Chand (25) from Visakhapatnam, Bathri (23), Maheswara Rao (32), Ravi (29), Chandra (27) and Appa Rao (29). The ganja was likely to be handed over to Anbu Selvam. Based on the inquiry the special team arrested all the nine persons.