Eatery owner and cook held for death of girl after eating biryani

Chennai :

It may be recalled that 30 persons got themselves admitted to government and private hospitals in Arani town following news of the death of ten year old Lochin spreading, on Friday.





The hotel owner Amjad Basha and cook Muniyandi were both arrested and remanded to custody by the Wandavasi court and incarcerated in the Wandvasi sub jail the same day.





However fear resulted in another 13 persons getting admitted to various hospitals. While ten were admitted to the Arani government hospital, another 3 were admitted to the Narayani hospital at Sripuram near Vellore.





Food safety officials inspected the hotel premises and pulled out 15 kilos of stale meat from the freezer which was destroyed immediately. Officials also inspected 10 other eateries in the same area and warned hoteliers against stocking food in the freezer for days before use.





DMK functionaries including Cheyyar MLA O Jothi and party district in-charge MS Dharanevndan as also former AIADMK minister Sevoor S Ramachandran visited those in hospital and consoled them. Further enquiries are underway.