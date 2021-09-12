COVID cases dip below 50 in Pondy

Puducherry :

With this, the infection tally rose to 1,24,675 and death toll to 1,821.





According to the COVID-19 status released by the health department here, the 46 fresh cases were reported after 5,847 swab sample tests had conducted yesterday.





As many as 28 new cases were reported in Puducherry region and nine each in Karaikal and Mahe regions. About 126 persons were discharged in the last 24 hours. Of them, 76 were from Puducherry region, 33 from Karaikal region, three from Yanam and 14 from Mahe regions.





Presently, 126 persons are being treated at hospitals in Puducherry region, 23 in Karaikal region, 12 in Yanam region and 17 in Mahe region.





Another, 736 persons tested positive for COVID-19, were under undergoing treatment in home isolation in all the four regions of the Union Territory.