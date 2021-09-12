MJK leader Akram’s murder: Cops arrest two Chennai youth

Chennai :

The two accused were arrested at Baluchetty Chatram near Kancheepuram the same night according to SP of Tirupattur MR Sibi Chakravarthy. Based on the CCTV footage from the murder site, alerted police in Vellore, Kancheepuram and Tiruvannamalai districts, said the SP.





While the murder occurred at 6.47 pm, the vehicle — Suzuki Ertiga – was tracked at the Pallikonda toll plaza at 7.18 pm where CCTV footage revealed the car number clearly.





Police surrounded the vehicle when the ten occupants inside tried to lock the car and get away. In the ensuing melee 8 managed to escape while 2 were secured at 8.30 pm.





The arrested were brought back to Tiruapttur for interrogation which revealed that the gang were from Chennai Orgadam belt.





A total of 10 blood stained weapons used for the murder were also recovered.





Interrogation is now under way to find out the motive for the killing, Chakravarthy revealed.