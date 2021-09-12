Chief Secy chairs meeting on monsoon preparedness

Chennai :

Iraianbu has instructed officials of various departments to undertake short, medium and long term flood prevention works, especially removing the clogs in storm water drains and strengthening the banks of lakes and bunds. The Chief Secretary has advised officials to prepare SOPs for desilting lakes and drains.





The officials were also advised to ensure the functioning of 24x7 emergency control centres in all corporations and districts so that the bulletin of the meteorological department reaches the people through the centers. The meeting also decided to identify youths and train them in rescue and relief works in rural areas and equip them with necessary gear to engage in relief works.





Departments involved in flood relief and rescue works have been exhorted to make arrangements to receive public complaints on tree felling during floods via Twitter and whatsapp. IAS officers appointed as observers in 37 districts and 14 zones of Chennai Corporation were also asked to submit a report of the precautionary measures taken in their respective areas.