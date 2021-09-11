Sat, Sep 11, 2021

Minister Senthil Balaji questions previous AIADMK's claims of 'power surplus' situation

Published: Sep 11,202105:49 PM by PTI

Balaji was here to attend the review meeting to discuss the works related to both energy distribution and the fieldwork.

File photo:Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji
Thirunelveli:
Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji on Saturday questioned the previous AIADMK regime's claims of ensuring a power surplus scenario, alleging the state was not producing even one-third of its energy requirements from its own resources.

"When even one-third of the state electricity needs were not produced from its own resources, how then the state could have become energy surplus," he asked.

Such a claim was a "farce," he added.

To a query on alleged coal shortage at the Chennai Ennore and Tuticorin Thermal power stations, he said the investigation could be carried out only after completing inspections.

