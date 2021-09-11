Kancheepuram gang rape case: Fifth accused arrested

Kanchipuram :

For the unversed, a young woman from Kancheepuram was gang-raped by five men, after mixing sedatives in her soft drinks. She was allegedly raped in a car on Thursday.









While the cops formed a special task force and have already arrested four men, the fifth person- Kamaraj who was on the run was arrested, today.









The woman who works in a mobile showroom became friends with Gunaseelan (24) through social media. Gunaseelan introduced himself as a businessman and a realtor. After chatting with her on social media, he started to visit the woman at the showroom where she is working. He promised to find her another job in a private firm with a better salary.





On Wednesday evening, Gunaseelan picked her up from the shop in his car and took her to his farmland in Melkathipur village near Kancheepuram. On the way, he offered the woman a soft drink laced with sedatives, the police said. When she became unconscious in the car after drinking that, he raped her in the car.









He then allegedly called his friends, Jebanesan (29), Gunasekaran (24), Ajith (23), and Kamaraj, asking them to come to his farmland. The four allegedly took turns to rape the woman inside the car.





The woman gained consciousness and tried to kick and break the window. Hearing the noise, some people from near the farmland came there and found her naked and two men sexually assaulting her. They tried to rescue her but Gunaseelan and his friends managed to escape from the spot on the car and bikes.





Later, they dragged the girl out of the car and left her on the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway near Baluchetty Chatiram and escaped. The woman then went to the Baluchetty Chatiram police station and narrated the ordeal to the police and filed a complaint. The police rushed her to Kancheepuram government hospital where she was admitted.





Kancheepuram SP M Sudhakar visited the hospital and held an inquiry with the woman and formed special teams to nab the culprits.





The car allegedly used by the five men to rape the woman in Kancheepuram



