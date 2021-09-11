Several districts of TN to receive rain for the next 48 hours

Chennai :

“Due to heat convection and Southwest monsoon, Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts of Tamil Nadu to receive heavy rain along with thunderstorms. Along with this, several districts including Ariyalur, Karaikal, Thanjavur, Tiruchy, Perambalur, and Western Ghats districts to get thunderstorms with moderate rain for the next 48 hours. Also, the rest of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal to experience rain for the next 24 hours,” said N Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Regional Meteorological Center (RMC).





The official added that a low-pressure area is developing in the northeastern and adjacent Middle East Bay of Bengal which is likely to strengthen into a depression in the next 48 hours. And it will move in a north-westerly direction towards Odisha and Chhattisgarh.





As far as Chennai is concerned, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy, light rain is likely to occur in some areas for the next two days.





On Saturday, the weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded the maximum temperature which was 35.4 degrees Celsius and 35.2 degrees Celsius respectively. The minimum temperature was 28.2 degrees Celsius and 27.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam respectively.