AIADMK welcomes DMK's announcement to celebrate Bharathi centenary

Chennai :

Cutting across party lines former chief minister and AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam on Saturday welcomed the state’s decision to observe the death anniversary of firebrand poet Subramania Bharathiyar as Mahakavi day. In a statement, Panneerselvam welcomed the announcement of CM M K Stalin stating that the state would observe Mahakavi – Great Poet - Day marking the death anniversary of Bharathiyar.





OPS also termed the 14 announcements of Stalin to observe the 100th death anniversary of the poet as commendable and necessary to remember the contribution of the great poet towards freedom struggle, women empowerment, patriotism, and Tamil development.









Bharathiyar through his poems ignited patriotism and left an indelible mark on Tamil literature. Bharthiyar like Periyar was also instrumental in social justice and fought for women freedom and empowerment. It was our party leader J Jayalalithaa who implemented women welfare schemes seconding the thoughts of poet Bharthiyar and the house of Bharathiyar in Triplicane was restored and opened to the public during the AIADMK regime, OPS recalled in his statement.





The CM had also made announcements to mark the centenary of Bharathiyar under which competitions for school children, research chair in the name of Bharathiyar in Bharathidasan University in Tiruchy and a park named after the poet by Rural Development Department and all these announcements should be commended. On behalf of AIADMK I wholeheartedly thank the chief minister for initiating the Mahakavi day celebrations and announcements to remember Bharathiyar, the statement added.